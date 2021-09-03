Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Declines By 15.8%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 272,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 19 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,332. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EKSO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

