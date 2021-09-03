Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declines By 15.4%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FCAL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $57.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter.

