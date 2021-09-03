Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declines By 15.4%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
FCAL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $57.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Recommended Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.