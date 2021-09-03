Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Drops By 11.9%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 29th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,585. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.