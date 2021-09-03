Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Drops By 11.9%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 29th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,585. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.