Short Interest in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Rises By 14.5%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 2,465.73%.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,110,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,972.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 184.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

