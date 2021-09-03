Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Declines By 13.2%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 946.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HKMPF shares. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

