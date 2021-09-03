Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Declines By 17.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,274,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

