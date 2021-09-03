Short Interest in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Grows By 13.0%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 739,400 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 654,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $56,076.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000,292.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in LMP Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LMP Automotive by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in LMP Automotive by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in LMP Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 133.3% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

LMPX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,079. LMP Automotive has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 55.61%.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

