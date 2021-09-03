Short Interest in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Increases By 12.2%

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.67. 58,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

