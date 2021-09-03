Short Interest in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Increases By 12.2%

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.67. 58,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
