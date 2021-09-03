Short Interest in Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Declines By 14.5%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Northern Vertex Mining stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Northern Vertex Mining has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Northern Vertex Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers located in Mohave County, Arizona. It also holds interests in the Hercules Gold Project located in Walker Lane Gold Trend in western Nevada.

