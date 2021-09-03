Short Interest in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Declines By 13.8%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of OM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,626. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,034.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,468 shares of company stock worth $4,762,873. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

