Short Interest in Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Drops By 17.1%

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 388,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PKKFF opened at $9.31 on Friday. Peak Fintech Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

Get Peak Fintech Group alerts:

Peak Fintech Group Company Profile

Peak Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.