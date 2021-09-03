Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Grows By 19.4%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROBF opened at $1.57 on Friday. Probe Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Get Probe Metals alerts:

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.