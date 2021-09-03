Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Grows By 19.4%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PROBF opened at $1.57 on Friday. Probe Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.
About Probe Metals
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.