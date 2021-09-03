Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Increases By 20.4%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,094,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 909,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.0 days.

OTCMKTS QUBSF opened at $3.75 on Friday. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

