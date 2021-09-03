Short Interest in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Grows By 19.8%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.38. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 112,442 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after buying an additional 97,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.