Short Interest in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Grows By 15.1%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The Alkaline Water to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $0.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

WTER opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $178.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.00. The Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 323.46% and a negative net margin of 44.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Alkaline Water will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

