Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Declines By 16.5%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

