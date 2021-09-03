Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Declines By 16.5%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $5.49.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile
