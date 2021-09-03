Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,201 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 110.7% in the first quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $301.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.86 and a 200 day moving average of $260.61. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

