Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $2.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Signet Jewelers updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

