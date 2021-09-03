Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.00 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $2.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

NYSE SIG opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

