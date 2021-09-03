Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading Down 5.5%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 2,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 187,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBTX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $760.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

