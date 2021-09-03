Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) Trading Up 27.9%

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF)’s stock price shot up 27.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

About Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF)

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad operates as an integrated plantation company in Malaysian and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Malaysia, Upstream Indonesia, Upstream Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Downstream, and Other Operations segments. It is involved in the development, cultivation, and management of oil palm, rubber, and sugarcane plantation estates; milling of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and palm kernel (PK); processing and sale of rubber and sugarcane; and cattle rearing and beef production activities.

