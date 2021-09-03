Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,149,500 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 5,965,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 432.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sinopharm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDF opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

