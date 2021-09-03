SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $28.79

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.79, but opened at $30.10. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 8,899 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 368,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

