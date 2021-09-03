SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.
SL Green Realty stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SL Green Realty
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
