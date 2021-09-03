SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

