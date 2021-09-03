SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) & BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Head-To-Head Review

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

12.5% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 83.56% 6.58% 2.72% BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.41%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 8.00 $13.92 million $1.27 12.48 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.