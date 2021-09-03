Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Up to $2.87

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.99. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 734 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $2,424,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

