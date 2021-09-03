Smartshare Trading 31.5% Higher Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Smartshare has a market cap of $970,945.10 and approximately $258,423.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded up 31.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00122676 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

