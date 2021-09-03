Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,529,020,000 after purchasing an additional 786,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,506,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

