Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Down 12.8% in August

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SLGL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

SLGL opened at $10.40 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $212.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. Analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

