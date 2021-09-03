SONO One Day Volume Tops $2.00 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One SONO coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. SONO has a total market cap of $9,417.44 and $2.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,207.47 or 1.00020708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00048523 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.55 or 0.00927453 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.63 or 0.00493320 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00357590 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00072277 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005006 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

