SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.80. SOS shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 59,146 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOS in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SOS in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

