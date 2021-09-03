Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.

SHC stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 331,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,162. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.05.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

