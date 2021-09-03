Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,340 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 39,746 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,745,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after buying an additional 700,058 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,333,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,583,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

