Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 8,578 Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 158.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

NASDAQ:PXI opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

