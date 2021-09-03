Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 15,284 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB opened at $7.00 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

