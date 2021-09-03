Spaceswap Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00067808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00131482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00157671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.22 or 0.07896985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,893.51 or 0.99591987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00816546 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

