Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$8.50 at TD Securities

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Spartan Delta and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.44.

Shares of CVE:SDE opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.65.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

