SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $166.04

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $166.04 and last traded at $166.04, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

