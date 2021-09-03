SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is ERn Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ERn Financial LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 303,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $68.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,110. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $68.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

