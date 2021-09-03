SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,803,000 after buying an additional 367,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,659,000 after buying an additional 231,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,385,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,077,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,148,000.

Shares of XHB opened at $78.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

