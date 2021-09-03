Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $162.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Splunk incurred a loss in second-quarter fiscal 2022 while revenues increased, attributed to growth in license and cloud revenues and customer base expansion. Strength in cloud is expected to continue, driven by an expanding partner base and a robust portfolio. Splunk is benefiting from partnerships with Alphabet and Amazon’s cloud offerings, namely Google Cloud and AWS. Further, the successful transition to a renewable model from perpetual license model is expected to drive the top line in the long haul. However, this transition will hurt Splunk’s cash-flow generation ability. Moreover, slowing maintenance & services revenues is a concern. Management expects sluggish on-premise business to hurt growth in the near term. Volatile term business is expected to negatively impact growth. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other analysts have also commented on SPLK. Citigroup dropped their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.10.

Splunk stock opened at $158.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 12,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 48.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

