Stafi (FIS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.44 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $24.35 million and $16.44 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00004345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00091942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00348950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016070 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

