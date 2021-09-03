Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.50. 7,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,368. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

