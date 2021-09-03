STARSHIP Trading 40% Higher This Week (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $63,703.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded up 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00067127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00131520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00155130 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.89 or 0.07789552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,464.91 or 1.00104301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.12 or 0.00817490 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

