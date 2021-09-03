Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Down 13.9% in August

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 164,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.98. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $252.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

