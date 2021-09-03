Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stericycle and Li-Cycle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stericycle $2.68 billion 2.42 -$57.30 million $2.25 31.32 Li-Cycle N/A N/A -$23.62 million N/A N/A

Li-Cycle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stericycle.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stericycle and Li-Cycle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stericycle 0 3 1 0 2.25 Li-Cycle 0 1 1 0 2.50

Stericycle currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.41%. Li-Cycle has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.94%. Given Li-Cycle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Stericycle.

Profitability

This table compares Stericycle and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stericycle 0.86% 9.99% 4.36% Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Stericycle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Stericycle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stericycle beats Li-Cycle on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS). The RWCS provides collection and processing of regulated and specialized waste, including medical (including reusable sharps disposal management services), pharmaceutical and hazardous waste, for disposal and compliance programs. The SID provides collection of personal and confidential information for secure destruction and recycling of shredded paper. The CRS includes communication services such as appointment reminders, secure messaging, event registration and other communications for hospitals and IDN’s. The company was founded by James W. Sharp in March 1989 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

