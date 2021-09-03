stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Hits $4,022.18 on Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $4,022.18 or 0.07952140 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.58 billion and $188.25 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00066596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00132305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00154633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,461.63 or 0.99766179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.73 or 0.00823895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.81 or 0.00976305 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,138,927 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

