Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Purchases 2,000 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

