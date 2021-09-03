Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,602 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,535% compared to the average volume of 98 put options.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $763,212.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after buying an additional 1,628,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,212,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,432. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a PE ratio of -131.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.72.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.