Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Five Below Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 10,775 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,852% compared to the typical daily volume of 552 call options.

Shares of FIVE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,762. Five Below has a one year low of $121.35 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

